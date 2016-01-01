This Week
This week, our Team of the Week are the staff in the RVS Tea Bar at Clatterbridge Cancer Centre and the Album of the Week is Tina Turner with Simply the Best - listen out for tracks each day on the Coffee Club and Live from the Bridge.
