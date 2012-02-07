Home

Hello!

Welcome to Radio Clatterbridge 1386AM. We are a hospital community radio station broadcasting exclusive programmes to Clatterbridge Health Park, Wirral.

A registered charity, we have been providing entertainment, news and information to our listeners since 1951.

This is one of the most comprehensive websites of its kind in the UK so please browse around for a wealth of information about the station and our broadcasts.

Requests and mentions are at the centre of everything we do. We aim to brighten up your day - whether you're a patient, visitor or worker!