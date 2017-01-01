How to listen live to Radio Clatterbridge

Radio Clatterbridge broadcasts to listeners on Clatterbridge Health Park in a variety of ways.

Patients, visitors, residents and staff with smart phones can listen live online via this website or the TuneIn app. They can also tune their radios to 1386 on the AM or MW band.

Patients are also loaned special radios for the duration of their stay which are automatically tuned to Radio Clatterbridge. They are then deep-cleaned and used again.

Patients at The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre can also receive our programmes through their bedside televisions. You will find us under “Radio” on the home screen. Just click on our logo to listen. Alternatively, just press button number 1 to switch between TV and radio.

In the Teenage and Young Adult Unit, Radio Clatterbridge programmes are available through the flatscreen televisions in each room. Use the remote control to scroll down to the audio channels and select channel 1 "Rad C".

Clatterbridge Health Park is now home to a variety of health trusts and charities, all providing services for very different people with very different needs. So at Radio Clatterbridge, we have an extremely diverse audience. The average listener is generally middle-aged or older, although significant numbers of younger people also stay here.

The average stay for a patient at Clatterbridge Hospital is about eight days, highlighting the need for our service to lighten the boredom. It’s difficult to tell exactly how many people listen to us at any one time but we have about 10,000 potential listeners each year. If the number of requests we collect is anything to go by, our presenters certainly don't epitomise the hospital radio stereotype of broadcasting to themselves.

We are extremely proud of our dedicated team of volunteers. They give up their time to visit patient. Sometimes the opportunity to chat to a new face can make all the difference to someone stuck in bed. We make sure our request collectors don't just rush around the wards, but actually spend time talking to patients. They try to cover all areas of the site. So popular is the service that the ward visitors often come away with a backlog of requests! Please get in touch if you would like to join the team.

Radio Clatterbridge is number one with workers at Clatterbridge Health Park too. Find out more about the daily features for staff.

We broadcast to: