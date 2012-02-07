Home

Hello!

Welcome to Radio Clatterbridge 1386AM. We are a hospital community radio station broadcasting exclusive programmes to Clatterbridge Health Park, Wirral.

A registered charity, we have been providing entertainment, news and information to our listeners since 1951.

Please bear with us while we update our new-look website. This is one of the most comprehensive websites of its kind in the UK so please browse around for a wealth of information about the station and our broadcasts.

Requests and mentions are at the centre of everything we do. We aim to brighten up your day - whether you're a patient, visitor or worker!